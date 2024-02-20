OFFERS
Obituary: Jeff Jeffers

Jeff Jeffers

Jeff Jeffers

Originally Published: February 20, 2024 11:44 a.m.

On Jan. 3, our dad, Jeff, (Lloyd Jeffers), passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 24, 1942 in Richmond, Indiana.

He is survived by his daughters, Lynda Morales (Mike) and Lissa Orta (Jerry Pevehouse), five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three nieces and three nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his youngest daughter, Karalee Jeffers, his parents, his sister and two brothers.

Dad called Parks his home for 45 years. He loved Parks from the first time he visited. Of all the places he traveled, Parks was his favorite. Dad loved being on the road. He was a professional long haul truck driver for over 45 years. One of his favorite memories, (and ours), was taking his daughters on the truck with him for some daughter/dad time.

The experiences and memories will be with us forever. Dad enjoyed going to Laughlin and visiting friends, cutting firewood and driving the back roads. He was quick with a joke and always ready to share a cup of coffee or a Coors with his friends and family. He was an amazing dad and will be greatly missed.

Private services will be held at a later datte.

