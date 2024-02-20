Ash Fork Spartans boys and girls finish basketball seasons

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Ash Fork high school boys and girls basketball teams finished up their seasons at the 1A Super Regionals Feb. 3.

The boys team finished third in the 1A Canyon Region, with a regional record of 6-4 and 10-8 overall. One of the highlights was their 53-52 win over Williams in their last regular season game.

For the season, Gabe Zeller led the team in several different categories; points per game, 13.2; rebounds per game, 7.2; and free throws made with 79. Josue Tellez led the team in field goal percentage with 36.

The Lady Spartans had a rugged, 2-8 1A Canyon Region mark, and overall went 4-14. Gracie Staples led the team in points with 185. Eva Flores was next with 111, and Jamie Keele tallied 108 on the year.

Staples also led the team in rebounds with 224; Crystal Nixon hauled in 133 boards, and Keele had 126. Andrea Vazquez was credited with 52 steals, point guard Aspen Bond stole the ball 38 times, and Nixon had 36.