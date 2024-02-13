Senior spotlight: JP Echeverria

JP Echeverria is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams his entire life.

While he has been in school, JP has played many sports including football, baseball, basketball and golf, stating that his favorite sport to play is baseball.

“I like playing outfield and pitching (because) my dad always says ‘When you’re in the outfield you get to think more than you do in the infield because not as much goes on’,” JP said.

In school, his favorite class is law enforcement with Mr. Brownlee. He said he enjoys learning about the law and how investigations work.

JP said that one of his favorite memories from high school was homecoming his freshman year.

“That was the best, competing with the seniors,” he said. “Every time we played against them, it was really fun.”

In his spare time, JP works at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. He has been working there for three years at the desk and on the field.

While he has been in school, JP said he is thankful for all the support his family has provided him as well as his teachers.

After graduation, JP plans on attending Arizona State University to study accounting and is planning on trying out for the golf team.