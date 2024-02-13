Community Calendar: week of Feb. 14

Dessert Auction Feb. 16

Williams Lion Club Valentine Dessert Auction and Luncheon has moved the date to Feb. 16 at 11:30 am at El Comedor. Tickets are available at the door.

Route 66 Jiujutsu

Larry Diehl is teaching two teen/adult classes from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday — Thursday. Stop by for a free lesson at 411 N. Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams. Sign up is available online at route66jiujitsu.com. Questions can be answered at (602) 312-6067 or email info@route66jiujitsu.com.

Free Tax Prep

Free Tax Prep at Williams Senior Center 850 W. Grant Ave. Call 928-919-9277 to make an appointment.

Kids meditation classes

There are Sunday morning kids classes at the International Kadampa Retreat Center from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Family fun with meditation, games, stories, and activities. Children will be gently guided in relaxing meditations and fun activities, giving them techniques to gain confidence, focus, and consideration for others. $3 per session.

Mediation & Mantras

Every Sunday through Feb.18 will be a Meditation and Mantras class at the International Kadampa Retreat Center, 11 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Learn what mantra is, what the two main mental factors are to emphasize when reciting mantras, and what kind of results you can expect to receive from mantra recitation. $5 per class. On Sundays, the Temple grounds and gift shop open at 10:30 a.m.

Al-Anon Thursdays Every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Life After Loss support group

The Life After Loss grief support group meets every Monday starting at 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., except holidays, at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.

Williams City Council meetings

Williams City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of each month starting at 7 p.m. at City Hall located at 113 S. First Street. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas. The public is invited to attend.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings are the second and fourth Wednesday of each month starting at 6 p.m. at Williams High School Viking's Grill 440 S. Seventh St. Meeting agendas are available at WUSD2.org.

Mama’s Closet at Canyon Chapel

Mama’s Closet is open every Friday starting at 10 a.m. through noon at The Church at Canyon Chapel located at 720 W. Sheridan. Mama’s Closet helps parents with diapers, wipes, toiletries, baby/toddler clothes, pregnancy tests, coaching, guidance and referrals to other community resources. If you are not able to come at this time, please call the church at (928) 635-4688.

Williams Food Banks

The community of Williams has two locations offering food donations. St. John’s Episcopal Church located at 202 W. Grant Ave has an outdoor drop box. Northwoods Church located at 100 N. Pinecrest Trail also offers food pickups the first Wednesday of every month starting at 10 a.m.

You Are Not Alone Caregiver Support Group

Angels Care Home Health caregiver support group meets at the Ponderosa Fire District Station 81 located at 1511 North Spring Valley Road in Parks the third Wednesday of each month starting at 4:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. The meetings are free and refreshments are provided.

To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com.