What’s with the enclosed water filling stations?

Have you ever wondered why water stations on the South Rim are caged in?

In August 2023, construction crews installed new water filling stations with wildlife resistant enclosures at the Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trailheads funded by Grand Canyon Conservancy. This was completed with funding through a grant from National Park Foundation and Tupperware. The filling stations had been closed because elk had learned to turn on the water and there were too many encounters with humans. The new water filling stations are wildlife proof.