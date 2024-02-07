What’s with the enclosed water filling stations?
Have you ever wondered why water stations on the South Rim are caged in?
In August 2023, construction crews installed new water filling stations with wildlife resistant enclosures at the Bright Angel and South Kaibab Trailheads funded by Grand Canyon Conservancy. This was completed with funding through a grant from National Park Foundation and Tupperware. The filling stations had been closed because elk had learned to turn on the water and there were too many encounters with humans. The new water filling stations are wildlife proof.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: