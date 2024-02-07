Grand Canyon Phantoms boys basketball ends season
GRAND CANYON — The Grand Canyon phantoms had their final regular season games last week and ended the season on a high note. The Phantoms’ boys varsity team ended the season with their first win against Fredonia in a 47-39 point thriller after two brutal losses to St. Michael and Ash Fork.
Grand Canyon has been battling hard all year, but hadn’t come up with a win until last Saturday where the Phantoms finally put together a full game to beat Fredonia.
Despite their lackluster record of 1-19, the team has improved a lot this year with most of the team returning next year.
