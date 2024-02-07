OFFERS
Grand Canyon Phantoms boys basketball ends season

The Grand Canyon Phantoms include Jesus Cortez, Joey Stuteville, Cristo Ibarra, Gustavo Flroes, Gail Linares, Gideon Hendrix, Tristan Lambon, Diego Dimas Pozos, Ryder Lyle, Everett Rommel, Elijah Castaneda, Arron Alonzo, Ivan Kolarevic, Alex Montano, Daniel Mendez, Giovanni Herrera, Roanan Alvarez and Preston Kolarevic. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN()

By Gideon Hendrix, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 7, 2024 4:15 p.m.

GRAND CANYON — The Grand Canyon phantoms had their final regular season games last week and ended the season on a high note. The Phantoms’ boys varsity team ended the season with their first win against Fredonia in a 47-39 point thriller after two brutal losses to St. Michael and Ash Fork.

Grand Canyon has been battling hard all year, but hadn’t come up with a win until last Saturday where the Phantoms finally put together a full game to beat Fredonia.

Despite their lackluster record of 1-19, the team has improved a lot this year with most of the team returning next year.

