Super Regionals showdown: Williams Vikings girls and boys basketball head to state
Rock Point Lady Cougars captured the 1A North Region title for the sixth time at the 1A North Super Regionals tournament in Flagstaff Feb. 2-3. Earlier in the week, Williams Lady Vikings beat Ash Fork 57-30. El Capitan Eagles beat Williams boys in the championship game at regionals to claim the title. Williams boys lost to Ash Fork 53-52 in a buzzer beater earlier in the week. (Cindi Chatters and Marilyn R. Sheldo/WGCN)
