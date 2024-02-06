Senior Spotlight: Valeria Davalos
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Valeria is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.
In high school, Valeria played soccer for two years and is the vice president membership for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
When she had spare time around the holidays, Valeria worked on the Polar Express Experience as a chef.
“I loved being a chef, that was my favorite job ever,” Valeria said.
In her down time, she enjoys hanging with her friends, catching up on her favorite shows and attending YoungLife meetings during the week.
Her main supporters during her time in school include her boyfriend and her mom.
“(My mom) is there for everything, she’s so supportive,” Valeria said.
After graduation, Valeria plans on attending NAU to study psychology.
