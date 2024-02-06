OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Valeria Davalos
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Valeria is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Valeria is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 6, 2024 2:02 p.m.

Valeria is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

In high school, Valeria played soccer for two years and is the vice president membership for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

When she had spare time around the holidays, Valeria worked on the Polar Express Experience as a chef.

“I loved being a chef, that was my favorite job ever,” Valeria said.

In her down time, she enjoys hanging with her friends, catching up on her favorite shows and attending YoungLife meetings during the week.

Her main supporters during her time in school include her boyfriend and her mom.

“(My mom) is there for everything, she’s so supportive,” Valeria said.

After graduation, Valeria plans on attending NAU to study psychology.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State