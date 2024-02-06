Senior Spotlight: Ivan Garcia

Ivan is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He lives in Valle and commutes to WHS each day.

One of his biggest influences during his time in Williams was Phillip “Eche” Echeverria.

“He was the first person that I really thought was a neat person,” Ivan said. “One of the first days I was here he came and shook my hand and that stuck with me.”

Ivan added that one of the highlights of his time at WHS has been working with Mr. Grossman. “He’s really interesting,” Ivan said. “He makes his class fun and it’s just the highlight of my day every time I go in there.”

After graduation, Ivan is deciding whether to attend a university or study journalism elsewhere.

If he goes to college, he would like to study forestry.

Ivan said he will miss the fun aspect of being a kid after high school but is ready to get out into society.