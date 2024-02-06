Seligman wraps up season at Super Regionals

SELIGMAN, Ariz. – Seligman High School wound up their basketball season, with the boys advancing to the second round of the 1A North Canyon Boys Super Regional tournament Feb. 3.

In the first round of the tournament at home Jan. 29, the Antelopes easily cruised to an 89-46 win over Shonto Prep. Junior Montae Walker led the scoring for Seligman with 34 points, and Carmelo Manakaja added 24 in the win.

The Antelopes faced off in a road game against Basis Flagstaff on Jan. 31. The Yetis defeated the Antelopes, 89-76.

Seligman boys were fourth in the 1A Canyon Region, with a 5-5 record. Overall, they were 10-8 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Seligman High School girls basketball posted a 72-15 loss to the Red Mesa Redskins Jan. 30 in the first round of the 1A North Canyon Girls Super Regional tournament on the road.

The Lady Antelopes had a tough, winless season. They were 0-10 in the 1A Canyon Region and 0-17 overall, which put them at the bottom of the standings.