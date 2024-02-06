Senior Spotlight: Luis Rojas-Cabrera
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Luis is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams his whole life.
Luis has been playing basketball since middle school, and is now playing on the varsity team at WHS. He switches between playing point guard and shooting guard.
When he’s not in school, Luis works at Cruiser’s Route 66 Café.
After graduation, Luis plans on attending Northern Arizona University to study architecture.
His inspiration for studying architecture came from his own love for drawing and sketching. He decided he also wants to work in real estate on the side.
“I think it would be cool to do a passive income through real estate,” Luis said.
Luis said he will miss his friends after graduating but is excited to try new things.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: