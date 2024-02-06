OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Luis Rojas-Cabrera
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Luis is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Luis is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 6, 2024 2:05 p.m.

Luis is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams his whole life.

Luis has been playing basketball since middle school, and is now playing on the varsity team at WHS. He switches between playing point guard and shooting guard.

When he’s not in school, Luis works at Cruiser’s Route 66 Café.

After graduation, Luis plans on attending Northern Arizona University to study architecture.

His inspiration for studying architecture came from his own love for drawing and sketching. He decided he also wants to work in real estate on the side.

“I think it would be cool to do a passive income through real estate,” Luis said.

Luis said he will miss his friends after graduating but is excited to try new things.

