Grand Canyon Trust seeks interns for summer season

GRAND CANYON — Are you passionate about conservation, advocacy, or environmental justice? If so, the Grand Canyon Trust has the perfect opportunity for you. Each year, the Trust welcomes a select group of interns to join their mission of protecting the Grand Canyon and supporting Native economies. Led by Community Engagement Director Audrey Kruse, these interns bring their enthusiasm and energy to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the region.

Interns at the Grand Canyon Trust are not relegated to menial tasks; instead, they dive headfirst into meaningful projects that make a difference. From policy analysis to community organizing, fieldwork to event planning, interns have the chance to develop valuable skills while contributing to important initiatives. With internships typically lasting 12 weeks from May to August, students can align their experience with their university schedules.

“Internship experiences range from interviewing Native business owners one day, to attending a climate change conference the next,” Kruse said. “In addition to completing your specific internship project, you’ll develop professional skills, work alongside seasoned staff, build community, and make a difference for the lands and peoples in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.”

Forget about fetching coffee – at the Grand Canyon Trust, interns are integral members of the team. Past interns have organized events such as arts and crafts markets at the Grand Canyon, conducted field research on grazing impacts in national monuments, and studied groundwater in northern Arizona. The experiences are diverse, offering interns the chance to explore their interests and gain hands-on experience in their chosen field.

“There’s a lot of room for creativity and autonomy too,” Kruse said. “Interns select projects that play to their strengths and collaboratively find solutions for conservation’s thorniest issues. And at the end of their time with the Trust, interns present their research, project, or community event to staff and partners.”

One unique aspect of the Trust’s internship program is its commitment to equitable compensation. Interns are paid a living wage, ensuring that financial constraints do not deter passionate individuals from participating. Additionally, the Trust provides technology, gear, training and stipends.

More information is available at https://www.grandcanyontrust.org/jobs-and-internships-trust.