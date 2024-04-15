OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Williams Elementary-Middle School announces April Students of the Month

WEMS students of the month include John Rhodes, Leander Bailey, Adrian Hernandez, Joaquin (Alex) Hernandez Garcia, Ava Koronich Pacheco and Rocque Montoya. (Photos/WEMS)

WEMS students of the month include John Rhodes, Leander Bailey, Adrian Hernandez, Joaquin (Alex) Hernandez Garcia, Ava Koronich Pacheco and Rocque Montoya. (Photos/WEMS)

Originally Published: April 15, 2024 3:49 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the April Students of the Month. Students are nominated by their teachers.

John Rhodes has been chosen as the kindergarten student of the month for April. His teachers say he comes to school with a great attitude and a big smile. He follows directions and always does his best. His teachers are proud of the academic progress he has made this year. "He is a great friend and kind to all his classmates. We are lucky to have him in class," his teachers said.

The first grade student of the month is Leander Bailey. Leander has made incredible improvement in first grade this year. Leander's teachers say he comes to school with a great attitude and is ready to learn. Leander is also a good friend. He is kind, honest, and responsible. Leander always raises his hand to participate in classroom discussions. He uses his words to explain his thinking in the most precise way. "I am happy to have him in our class and proud of how hard he works," his teacher said.

photo

WEMS students of the month include John Rhodes, Leander Bailey, Adrian Hernandez, Joaquin (Alex) Hernandez Garcia, Ava Koronich Pacheco and Rocque Montoya. (Photos/WEMS)

The second grade student of the month is Adrian Hernandez. Adrian always works hard in class and is encouraging of his peers. He is a friend to all and tries his best to help others feel included. In class, he helps others and stays on task.

The fourth grade student of the month is Joaquin (Alex) Hernandez Garcia. Alex is a phenomenal student. His teachers say he always goes above and beyond in everything he does. "He is such a hard worker, respectful, and a great role model to his peers," his teachers said. He consistently impresses all of his teachers. He has made so much progress academically since the beginning of 4th grade and his teachers say they cannot wait to see how far he goes.

Middle School

The middle school team is proud to nominate Ava Koronich Pacheco as the seventh grade female student of the month. Ava shows great character wherever she goes. She is very helpful with her classmates and her teachers. "She is a great role model for a respectful and kind student," her teachers said.

The middle school also nominates Rocque Montoya for the seventh grade male student of the month. Rocque is a wonderful student to be a part of the WEMS family, his teachers said. Rocque is kind and respectful to everyone he interacts with. Rocque tries his hardest in the classroom in order to succeed. Rocque is a great role model, whether on the court, field or in the classroom.

photo

WEMS students of the month include John Rhodes, Leander Bailey, Adrian Hernandez, Joaquin (Alex) Hernandez Garcia, Ava Koronich Pacheco and Rocque Montoya. (Photos/WEMS)

Information provided by Williams-Elementary Middle School.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State