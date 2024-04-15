Vikings baseball 14-0 as they enter final games of season

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings baseball team defeated the Kingman Bulldogs and Hayden Lobos to add to their winning streak for the season. The team is undefeated with a 14-0 record.

Viking JP Echeverria currently leads the 1A Conference with 31 RBI’s, followed closely by Tyler Jensen with 26. Echeverria is currently tenth in the conference with an on base percentage of .650. Jensen is also in fifth for slugging with .914 and Echeverria in sixth with .881. Jensen is currently fourth in fielding with a percentage of .993 and also fourth in home runs with two.

Viking Jose Martinez is tied with Jensen for home runs, and Echeverria and Romenn Pacheco are on the list with one home run apiece.

Viking Jace Maebe is first in the conference for wins with seven under his belt. Maebe is also in sixth for earned run averages with 1.40.

Williams faced Ash Fork and Seligman April 16 at Williams High School and will face them again April 19 at Ash Fork High School.