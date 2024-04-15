OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Vikings baseball 14-0 as they enter final games of season

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 4:11 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings baseball team defeated the Kingman Bulldogs and Hayden Lobos to add to their winning streak for the season. The team is undefeated with a 14-0 record.

Viking JP Echeverria currently leads the 1A Conference with 31 RBI’s, followed closely by Tyler Jensen with 26. Echeverria is currently tenth in the conference with an on base percentage of .650. Jensen is also in fifth for slugging with .914 and Echeverria in sixth with .881. Jensen is currently fourth in fielding with a percentage of .993 and also fourth in home runs with two.

Viking Jose Martinez is tied with Jensen for home runs, and Echeverria and Romenn Pacheco are on the list with one home run apiece.

Viking Jace Maebe is first in the conference for wins with seven under his belt. Maebe is also in sixth for earned run averages with 1.40.

Williams faced Ash Fork and Seligman April 16 at Williams High School and will face them again April 19 at Ash Fork High School.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State