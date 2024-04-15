Senior Spotlight: Mia Cardenas

Mia is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has been attending Williams school since the first grade.

While she has been at WHS, she has participated in band, basketball and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).

In her spare time, Mia is either reading or spending time with her friends and family.

Mia also works at Cruiser’s Route 66 Café. She has been working at Cruiser’s for almost four years.

After graduation, Mia plans on attending Northern Arizona University to get her bachelor’s degree to become an immigration lawyer.

“My mom and dad were immigrants, so I’ve always been interested in becoming an immigration lawyer,” Mia said.

Mia said her favorite memory from high school was attending the FCCLA cooking competition this year in Tucson.

Mia said she will miss the daily routine she’s had at WHS and will miss seeing her friends each day.