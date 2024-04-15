OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Mia Cardenas
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Mia is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Mia is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 11:34 a.m.

Mia is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has been attending Williams school since the first grade.

While she has been at WHS, she has participated in band, basketball and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).

In her spare time, Mia is either reading or spending time with her friends and family.

Mia also works at Cruiser’s Route 66 Café. She has been working at Cruiser’s for almost four years.

After graduation, Mia plans on attending Northern Arizona University to get her bachelor’s degree to become an immigration lawyer.

“My mom and dad were immigrants, so I’ve always been interested in becoming an immigration lawyer,” Mia said.

Mia said her favorite memory from high school was attending the FCCLA cooking competition this year in Tucson.

Mia said she will miss the daily routine she’s had at WHS and will miss seeing her friends each day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State