Senior Spotlight: Juliano Coronado

Juliano is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for eight years after moving from Phoenix.

In his spare time, Juliano is either spending time with his friends or working at Burger King. He started working at Burger King a few months ago.

Juliano said his favorite class at WHS is business marketing.

He said he enjoys learning about business and different marketing strategies.

Juliano added that most of his favorite memories from WHS were any moment he was spending with his friends.

“Just me and my friends hanging out is fun,” Juliano said.

After graduation, Juliano would like to work in construction, and then learn about bitcoin mining to get more involved in marketing.

“I’m also thinking about getting my license for investing in property,” Juliano said.

Juliano said he will most likely miss a lot about high school, and will miss hanging out with his friends at school.