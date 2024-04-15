Senior Spotlight: Juliano Coronado
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Juliano is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for eight years after moving from Phoenix.
In his spare time, Juliano is either spending time with his friends or working at Burger King. He started working at Burger King a few months ago.
Juliano said his favorite class at WHS is business marketing.
He said he enjoys learning about business and different marketing strategies.
Juliano added that most of his favorite memories from WHS were any moment he was spending with his friends.
“Just me and my friends hanging out is fun,” Juliano said.
After graduation, Juliano would like to work in construction, and then learn about bitcoin mining to get more involved in marketing.
“I’m also thinking about getting my license for investing in property,” Juliano said.
Juliano said he will most likely miss a lot about high school, and will miss hanging out with his friends at school.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: