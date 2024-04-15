OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Gabe Miner
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Gabe is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 11:41 a.m.

Gabe is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He recently moved to Williams two years ago from San Diego.

While he has been at WHS, he has participated in football, wrestling and the Experience Club.

His favorite class is weights with Coach Kelley.

“I like him, he has energy and he helps us want to work out,” Gabe said.

Gabe said some of his main influences and supporters are his friends, Robert Wes and Ivan Pensinger.

“I had weights class with them my first year here and they basically just took me in,” Gabe said. “Ivan really pushed me to get better grades.”

Something that stands out to him from his time in high school is when he made the decision to attend WHS after dropping out when he was 16 in San Diego.

He said he is happy he decided to go back to school.

After graduating, Gabe plans on attending Grand Canyon University to get his bachelor’s degree and then start his own clothing brand.

