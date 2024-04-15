Obituary: Vaughn McNeill 'Neil' Gum

Neil was born Aug. 5, 1936 in Miller, Missouri and passed away March 21, 2024 at age 87 in Sacramento, California.

Neil grew up in Williams and was an active member of Williams High School, Class of 1954. He went on to college at New Mexico State University where he was active in Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and received a degree in Agricultural Management. He served as an agriculture statistician for the Department of Agriculture in several U.S. locations.

He is preceded in death by his wife, DeLoris, parents Vaughn and Maxine Gum, and brother, Bruce Gum. He is survived by his daughters, Kristin Weckworth and Melissa Anderson of the Placerville area, his five step-children, Linda, David, Mike, Chris and Kim of the Phoenix area, brother-in-law John Rae, and his sister, Glenda Gum Barber of New Mexico.