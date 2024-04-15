Nine candidates file for Williams mayor and three council seats

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — With the April 1 deadline now behind them, seven candidates have officially filed to run for three Williams City Council seats in the July 30 Primary Election. Two candidates are running for the position of mayor.

According to Williams City Clerk Pam Galvan, incumbent Don Dent and former mayor John Moore have filed as candidates for mayor.

Scott Burrell, Larry "Michael" Hastings, Thomas Kennelly, Cameron Maebe, Frank McNelly, Chris Sadler and Jon Zediker are running to fill three council seats. Those seats are currently held by McNelly, Mike Cowan and Craig Fritsinger.

Dent has served one term as mayor of the city of Williams. Before that, he served several terms on the Williams City Council.

McNelly is seeking re-election to the city council.

The primary election takes place July 30, and the general election is set for Nov. 5.