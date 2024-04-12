OFFERS
Fri, April 12
A new update is coming to williamsnews.com

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 9:15 a.m.

Williams-Grand Canyon News is thrilled to announce some exciting updates coming to our website, williamsnews.com! In the upcoming weeks, we'll be launching a fresh, modern redesign aimed at providing you with an even better browsing experience and access to the latest news and information from our community.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sleek New Design: Our website will have a sleek new look, making it easier to navigate and find the content that matters most to you.

Improved Accessibility: We're committed to making our website accessible to all readers, and our redesign will include enhancements to improve readability and usability.

New E-Edition: Along with the redesign, we'll be introducing a new e-edition feature, allowing you to easily flip through digital editions of our newspaper on your computer or mobile device.

FAQs

Q: Will I need to create a new account for the redesigned website?

A: When the new website is live, simply click login and select “Forgot Password” then enter the email address you have been using to log in to williamsnews.com in the past. You will receive an email prompting you to change your password. Once you change your password, you will be able to log in with your email and new password.

Q: Will all the content from the current website be available on the redesigned site?

A: Yes, all of our current content and archives will be available on the redesigned website, along with some new features and enhancements.

Q: When can we expect the website redesign to launch?

A: We're working hard to ensure a smooth transition, and we anticipate launching the redesigned website in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates!

Once the redesign is launched, we will have another more comprehensive FAQ section, but in the meantime, please use the link below to submit any questions and we will do our best to respond them all. (Note that due to the number of questions we receive, we may not be able to answer them all. In that case we will incorporate the most common questions into the FAQ on the redesigned site.)

Questions or Concerns? Click here: https://westernnews.wufoo.com/forms/mv4z3xb1gcozqt/

“We're excited about these changes and can't wait to share them with you. Thank you for being a valued reader, and we look forward to providing you with an even better online experience!” said Judy Martinez, publisher.

