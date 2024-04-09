Vikings softball continues its winning streak in double header against St. Michael

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball team cruised past Hayden and St. Michael last week to keep their season undefeated.

Viking Kai Mortenson allowed no hits or earned while striking out 11 batters in the five innings pitched.. Mortenson also went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a double.

Vikings freshman Faith Jensen went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and a double. Audrina Baldwin scored two runs for the Vikings while going 1-for-3.

Mortensen leads the 1A Conference for earned runs, is third in strikeouts and fourth in slugging. Danika Howe is fourth in the conference in on base percentage, Laynie Johnson is fourth in RBI.

Williams faced Mohave Accelerated April 9 and will face Ash Fork April 16 at home.

The Vikings baseball team’s next game is with Ash Fork at home April 16.