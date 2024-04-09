OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Vikings softball continues its winning streak in double header against St. Michael

The Lady Vikings defeated the St, Michael Cardinals in a double header on April 4. The Vikings won 21-0 and 18-0. The team remains undefeated as they beat the Hayden Lobos with 18-0. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

The Lady Vikings defeated the St, Michael Cardinals in a double header on April 4. The Vikings won 21-0 and 18-0. The team remains undefeated as they beat the Hayden Lobos with 18-0. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 9, 2024 2:52 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball team cruised past Hayden and St. Michael last week to keep their season undefeated.

Viking Kai Mortenson allowed no hits or earned while striking out 11 batters in the five innings pitched.. Mortenson also went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a double.

Vikings freshman Faith Jensen went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and a double. Audrina Baldwin scored two runs for the Vikings while going 1-for-3.

Mortensen leads the 1A Conference for earned runs, is third in strikeouts and fourth in slugging. Danika Howe is fourth in the conference in on base percentage, Laynie Johnson is fourth in RBI.

Williams faced Mohave Accelerated April 9 and will face Ash Fork April 16 at home.

The Vikings baseball team’s next game is with Ash Fork at home April 16.

Photo Gallery

WHS softball crushes Hayden, St. Michaels
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State