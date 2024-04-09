Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to multiple arrests, DUI’s and mushroom trip

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending March 9.

On February 27, rangers stopped a vehicle on State Route 64 near South Entrance Station for traffic violations. The driver, 30, from Phoenix, Arizona, admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. Following investigation, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On February 28, rangers were requested to assist Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) with locating a kidnapping suspect. DPS located the vehicle on State Route 64 south of Tusayan and rangers assisted in performing a vehicle stop. Following investigation, the report of kidnapping was deemed unfounded.

On February 29, rangers responded to Maswik Lodge for an unresponsive man in the cafeteria, with his face in his plate. The man, 27, from McNary, Arizona, made statements to the effect of wanting to jump off the rim. The man was transported to the Flagstaff Guidance Center and issued a mandatory appearance citation for being under the influence of alcohol to a degree of danger to oneself.

On March 2, rangers contacted a vehicle for open containers and marijuana. The owner, 19, from Kettering, Ohio, denied weapons in the vehicle, but after a vehicle search, rangers located four firearms. The man claimed to not own two of the four firearms and surrendered them to rangers. The man was issued citations for possession of alcohol by a minor and open containers. Rangers notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for further investigation on the firearms.

On March 2, rangers stopped a vehicle approaching South Entrance Station for speed and driving behavior. The driver, 27, from Vacaville, California, initially denied alcohol or marijuana usage but later, following investigation, admitted to recent use of both. Rangers placed the male under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

On March 5, rangers observed a vehicle parked off into the tree line on State Route 64 near Desert View. Rangers contacted the driver, 52, from National City, California, who stated he drank four beers earlier in the day and planned to immediately drive away to a friend’s house outside of the park. Following investigation, the rangers arrested the male for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On March 7, rangers were flagged down by a woman requesting a police report for assault. She reported being assaulted in her vehicle by an unknown assailant who had entered her vehicle at an earlier, unknown time. The victim stated that the assailant demanded the victim give him money. Investigation ongoing.

On March 8, rangers received a report of a man face-down in a ditch near Kaibab Learning Center. Rangers located the male, 50, from Grand Canyon, and offered him medical attention. The man was given a warning for being under the influence of alcohol to a degree of danger to oneself.

On March 9, rangers were called out for a motor vehicle collision with minor injuries near Grandview. The driver, 24, from Tempe, Arizona, claimed a branch fell on his tree while driving and it caused him to run off the road. All four occupants were given medical attention. Following investigation, rangers issued the driver a citation for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

On March 9, rangers were dispatched to a report of an overdose at Hermit Interchange. A minor from Phoenix took a psilocybin mushroom he got from his friend and told his parents to call 911. The man was given medical attention and issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance.

On March 9, rangers received a report of a structure in the woods behind Pinyon Park. Rangers located the reported structure and are pursuing its removal.

Information provided by NPS