Obituary: Fayrene 'Betty' Martin Hume

Fayrene 'Betty' Martin Hume passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, April 5, after losing her second battle with cancer.

She was born July 22, 1937, along the bayou, near Wilmont, Arkansas, to share cropper parents, Frank and Nettie Martin. Due to her grandfather Tom Martin's asthma, the extended family moved to Ash Fork, where many of them became "Rock Doodlers" in the local quarries, when Fayrene was 14 years old.

Fayrene met Lewis D. Hume in April of 1953. The couple married three months later on July 4, 1953, in Salome, Arizona. They lived in Ash Fork their entire married lives, and had three sons, Roy, Lewis and Kurt.

She held many jobs in Ash Fork throughout her life. She was a correspondent for the Northern Yavapai Record (Williams-Grand Canyon News) for 21 years. Fayrene was also clerk at the Ash Fork Post Office, worked at Zettler's Market, Orange Empire, and was a waitress in local restaurants. She also served as director for the Ash Fork Historical Society, and was a member of the Ash Fork Development Association for 42 years, and president of the association at the time of her death.

She received numerous awards for her volunteer service in the community, including the Governor's award, Sharlot Hall award and Citizen of the Year.

She is survived by her three sons; Roy (Rosemary) Hume, Lewis (Lois) Hume and Kurt (Amanda) Hume. She also leaves nine grandchildren: Deanna Hume Cheatwood, Carlos Luna, Kayla Berry, Lauren Hume, Brandon, Owen, Jessie, Ryan, Alex and Chris. She also has eight great grand children; Betty Fayrene Cheatwood, Millie Anne Cheatwood, Anthony Luna, Delilah Berry, Emmerie Berry, Ivory Berry, Kamiah Berry and Lewis James.

The Rosary for Fayrene will be held at St. Anne's on Seventh St., Ash Fork, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass for Fayrene will take place at St. Anne's in Ash Fork, at 10 a.m., April 13. A graveside service will follow at the Ash Fork Settler's Cemetery, on Double A Ranch Road in Ash Fork. Following the graveside service, there will be a lunch at St. Anne's. Everyone is invited to the services and lunch.