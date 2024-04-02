Vikings softball undefeated, ranked No. 1

The Lady Vikings defeated the Fredonia Lynx in a double header on March 29. The Vikings won 10-0 and 14-3. The team remains undefeated as they beat the Superior Panthers in another double header with 14-0 and 23-0. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Lady Vikings defeated the Fredonia Lynx in a double header on March 29. The Vikings won 10-0 and 14-3. The team remains undefeated as they beat the Superior Panthers in another double header with 14-0 and 23-0. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Lady Vikings defeated the Fredonia Lynx in a double header on March 29. The Vikings won 10-0 and 14-3. The team remains undefeated as they beat the Superior Panthers in another double header with 14-0 and 23-0. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)