Vikings baseball defeats Fredonia in double header; ranked third in 1A Conference

The Vikings defeated the Fredonia Lynx in a double header on March 29. The Vikings won 15-4 and 14-1. The team remains undefeated as they beat the Superior Panthers in another double header with 12-2 and 12-9. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

