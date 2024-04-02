Spring break delays continue at Grand Canyon gates

As spring break continues for the next several weeks, visitors can expect long lines and full parking lots throughout the South Rim.

As a result, traffic regularly backs up at all entrance stations, with wait times of up to one to two hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Parking lots begin reaching capacity by 12 p.m. and shuttle bus wait times will be prolonged.





According to Grand Canyon National Park, the park’s fees program is fully staffed and have been working diligently towards expediting wait times by moving traffic into specific lanes. Visitors with pre-paid passes are still encouraged to go to Lane 1 to reduce wait times in line.



Parking continues to be a challenge, especially near the Visitor Center and along Pipe Creek Overlook, and Grand Canyon law enforcement staff are routinely patrolling these areas and assisting with towing as necessary.



Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

• Use alternative times and routes: Visitors can explore the park during off-peak hours or visit lesser-known areas to alleviate congestion in popular spots.

• Use sustainable transportation: Use shuttle buses, bicycles or walking whenever possible to reduce traffic congestion and emissions. Carpool and park in designated areas.

• Provide feedback to park management: Share your observations and suggestions with park management regarding visitor management strategies or other issues affecting the park experience.

Your input can help inform decision-making processes and improve visitor satisfaction. To do so, send an email to: grca_public_affairs@nps.gov.