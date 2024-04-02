OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Remembering the steel worker who died during the construction of the Navajo Bridge

Navajo Bridge under construction in 1928. The bridge spans Marble Canyon and is constructed above Lees Ferry where river rafters start their journey on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon. (Photos/ADOT)

Navajo Bridge under construction in 1928. The bridge spans Marble Canyon and is constructed above Lees Ferry where river rafters start their journey on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon. (Photos/ADOT)

Originally Published: April 2, 2024 9:20 a.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) shares the story of Lafe McDaniel, an iron worker who lost his life during the construction of Navajo Bridge in northern Arizona.

Lafe McDaniel’s death was tragic, but his legacy lives on in the 800-foot Navajo Bridge that rises 470 above the mighty Colorado River.

The 40-year-old ironworker was perched high above the raging waters when he fell to his demise in 1928.

His passing went largely forgotten for nearly 100 years until 2022 when representatives with the Glen Canyon Conservancy and local historian Tom Martin, working in tandem with ADOT, the National Parks Service and the Navajo Nation, unveiled a commemorative bronze plaque honoring McDaniel.

photo

Navajo Bridge under construction in 1928. The bridge spans Marble Canyon and is constructed above Lees Ferry where river rafters start their journey on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon. (Photos/ADOT)

“It seemed only fitting we honor this fallen ironworker who sacrificed everything for the greater good of the country,” said Martin, who conducted the research on McDaniel for the memorial.

Martin said the memorial was the culmination of work started by bridge engineer Jerry Canno and Martin. The two men discovered McDaniels identity when they were reviewing the history of the bridge.

Martin found McDaniel’s death certificate in the Arizona State archives.

“That document had the man’s full name, Lafe McDaniel, and date of birth (October 3, 1887),” he said. “(A) further search in census and World War I records showed McDaniel lived in Kansas City and worked for Kansas City Structural Steel, the company that erected the historic Navajo Bridge.

“According to newspapers of the day, McDaniel was a well-liked and experienced ironworker,” Marin added. “Beyond that, they could find nothing else about his life. Ironworkers are a hard working crew that rarely receive recognition for the bridges they build.”

McDaniel’s death was not in vain.

Today, the Navajo Bridge conveys scores of tourists and area residents across the Colorado River.

“The bridge was built to help tourists reach the new Zion National Park and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, as well as connect southern Utah to Northern Arizona,” Martin said. “When completed in January, 1929, it was the second highest highway bridge in the United States.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State