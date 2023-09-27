OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Hualapai tribe celebrated at Grand Canyon National Park for Hwal’bay Day Sept. 22

Youth Council at the Hualapai Establishment Day Parade. Grand Canyon National Park recognized Hwal’bay Day Sept. 22. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: September 27, 2023 6:10 p.m.

GRAND CANYON — Grand Canyon National Park recognized Hwal'bay (Hualapai) Day Sept. 22.

In Arizona, Native American Day is celebrated on June 2, but for the Hualapai, Sept. 22 is the day to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the tribe.

Hualapai (pronounced Wal-lah-pie), refer to themselves as Hwal'bay (pronounced Wal-bi), which translates to "People of the Tall Pine Trees," referring to the ponderosa pine trees as seen all along the rims of the Grand Canyon. To the Hualapai people, the Grand Canyon is home and a place of reverence.

The Hualapai consists of over a dozen bands/clans that have lived in Northern Arizona since time immemorial. Their ancestral homelands spans over 7 million acres. In 1883, the Hualapai reservation was established by executive order consisting of 1 million acres, including 108 miles of the Colorado River in Grand Canyon.

Indigenous communities with cultural connections to the Grand Canyon continue to steward and maintain relationships with the lands through culture, ceremony, language and education.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.

