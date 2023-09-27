OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Sept. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Astronomy Event coming to Tusayan Oct. 12-20

During the 100th anniversary of the park in June 2019, Grand Canyon National Park was certified as an International Dark Sky Park. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

During the 100th anniversary of the park in June 2019, Grand Canyon National Park was certified as an International Dark Sky Park. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: September 27, 2023 5:33 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The town of Tusayan is excited to announce a series of special astronomy-related events that will be coming up in October for family, friends and guests.

From Thursday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 20, there will be five astronomy-related events, including telescope viewings, talks, movie screenings and more.

Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. – Telescopes at the Sports Complex, located off Long Jim Loop Road

Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. – ‘Secrets of the Universe’ showing at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater (Free)

Oct. 14, 8 a.m. – ‘Ring of Fire’ Annular Solar Eclipse – Partial eclipse will be in Tusayan and the Grand Canyon area. Eclipse will start at 8 a.m. and peak at 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Dr. Cameron Hummels, Astronomer in Residence at Grand Canyon, will give a special presentation, followed by a Laser-Guided Sky Tour.

Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. — ‘Deep Sky’ showing at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater

The town would like to express special thanks to the National Park Service and dark sky consultant John Barentine for their help, and hopes to have more similar events in the future.

The events are also in partnership with the Grand Canyon Conservancy.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State