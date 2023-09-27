Astronomy Event coming to Tusayan Oct. 12-20

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The town of Tusayan is excited to announce a series of special astronomy-related events that will be coming up in October for family, friends and guests.



From Thursday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 20, there will be five astronomy-related events, including telescope viewings, talks, movie screenings and more.

Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. – Telescopes at the Sports Complex, located off Long Jim Loop Road

Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. – ‘Secrets of the Universe’ showing at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater (Free)

Oct. 14, 8 a.m. – ‘Ring of Fire’ Annular Solar Eclipse – Partial eclipse will be in Tusayan and the Grand Canyon area. Eclipse will start at 8 a.m. and peak at 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Dr. Cameron Hummels, Astronomer in Residence at Grand Canyon, will give a special presentation, followed by a Laser-Guided Sky Tour.

Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. — ‘Deep Sky’ showing at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater

The town would like to express special thanks to the National Park Service and dark sky consultant John Barentine for their help, and hopes to have more similar events in the future.

The events are also in partnership with the Grand Canyon Conservancy.