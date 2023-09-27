Around the Rim: Week of Sept. 27

Tusayan seeks quotes for holiday lighting event

The Town is seeking formal quotes for food for the annual Dec. 7 Holiday Lighting Ceremony at the Sports Complex. They are looking for vendors to serve hot chocolate, cookies and soup for at least 250 people. Vendors are welcome to bid part or all of the order. Email Charlie Hendrix at tusayantownmanager@tusayan-az.gov for more information.

Fall Community Gathering in Tusayan

The Town of Tusayan is hosting a fall festival Oct. 5 a5 4:30 p.m. at the Tusayan Sports Complex. There will be food, games, live music and giveaways. For more information contact Town Hall at (928) 638 -9909.

ARPA distribution for flood event

The Tusayan Town Council recently authorized a second cash flood relief payment to individuals working and/or living in the town of Tusayan. Applications are now open and will be open until Oct. 13. Checks are expected to be distributed in November. The application is available on the Town Website.



Displaced flood assistance

The Town Council has directed that funds from an anonymous donor be distributed to applicants seeking flood relief through the Community Assistance Program. The local Rotary Club has donated gift cards to assist these victims as well. These applications are being processed and should be ready for pickup later this week. Contact Town Hall at (928) 638 -9909 with any questions.

Grand Canyon Clinic transitions to winter hours

North Country Healthcare (Grand Canyon Clinic) has transitioned into its winter hours. New hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canyon Community Yoga

Canyon Community Yoga takes place Mondays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in Grand Canyon Village. More information is available at canyoncommunityyoga.com.

Grand Canyon Library temporary location

The Grand Canyon Community Library has moved to the old Chase Bank building located adjacent to the Post Office while the building at 11 Navajo Street is being repaired. Library hours will remain the same: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Grand Canyon Visitor Center closed Wednesdays and Thursdays

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Restrooms are still available adjacent to the Visitor Center and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.