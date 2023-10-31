Vikings volleyball beats Red Mesa, Rock Point at North Canyon Super Regionals

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Lady Vikings (8-2, 15-3) are on a roll after they won the 1A North Canyon Super Regionals Oct. 28.

“Ladies, we are on the train to state, all aboard, choo choo," said WHS Volleyball Connie Stevens, after her team defeated El Capitan in the championship game.

Stevens said she was pleased with the way the Lady Vikes came together to capture the win.

"My captains Kai Mortensen and Kyleigh Amos did an excellent job of leading their team to victory,” she said. “I'm so excited to enter the state tournament with our confidence and momentum sky high. The stand outs for the regional tournament were my whole team. It was a team effort, and every player did their job."

Earlier in the season, Stevens predicted El Capitan would be the team to beat. And they were.

After losing several key players to graduation last year, Stevens thought she was looking at a rebuilding year, however, the team has done much better than expected with a very young roster.

The Lady Vikes traveled to St. Michaels High School Oct. 28 for the finals and now return to Williams Oct. 31 for their first game in the 1A State tournament.

The game was played after the Williams News went to print.

In the championship match at North Canyon Super Regionals, Williams took the first set, 25-18. El Capitan countered with a 25-18 win in the second set. The Vikings rallied to take the next two sets 25-18 and 28-26. In the third set, the margin was 25-18.

Kai Mortensen and Kyleigh Amos were dominant players on the net, offensively. Mortensen had 20 kills and Amos added 16. Amos had 15 serving points, Faith Jensen tallied 12 and Kenzie Orozco had 10, to top the servers. Mortensen led all blockers with eight for the match and Miranda Chaney had three.

On digs, Amos led with 26, Jensen had 20, Orozco and Jensen had 19, Mortensen tallied 17, Martinez contributed 10, Chaney added five and Daizy Vazquez had two. Martinez led the team in assists with 34.

Early in the North Canyon Super Regionals tournament, the Lady Vikings easily captured their first win against Red Mesa, 3-0, and followed up with a win against Rock Point, 3-1.

Last year, the Rock Point Cougars Volleyball team defeated Williams in the championship match.

The Lady Vikes scrambled, won the battle at the net, and with solid serving, took the win four sets. It was a hard match. They lost the first set, 24-26 to the Cougars. In the second set, they posted a 25-23 victory, then battled their way to take the match, 26-24, and 25-19, in the final two sets.

Amos (15 kills) and Mortensen (18 kills) were effective on the offensive net. Amos also had four ace serves in the match. On blocks, Mortensen had 9, and Amos four. Martinez had 38 assists.

Defensively, Johnson had 30 digs, Mortensen added 24, Orozco 22, Martinez 18, and Amos 16.

All three teams qualified for state championship play.