Return ballot now for Nov. 7 election

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The November 7 Jurisdictional Election is a ballot-by-mail election, so all registered voters residing in the City of Flagstaff, Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District, Ash Fork Joint Unified School District, Grand Canyon Unified School District, Pinewood Sanitary District, Williams Hospital District, and Highlands Fire District should have received their ballots.

The Coconino County Recorder’s Office reminds voters that their voted ballots for the November 7, 2023, Jurisdictional Election must be received no later than 7 pm on Election Day. Voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Tuesday, October 31, to ensure that it is received in time to be counted.

Voted ballots may be dropped off in one of the ballot-drop boxes, or at any of the Ballot Replacement sites on Election Day. For a list of Ballot Replacement Sites and the locations of the ballot-drop boxes visit the Coconino County Elections website at www.coconino.az.gov/elections.

Voters need to remember to sign the outside of the return ballot envelope, or their ballot will not be counted. Arizona state law requires the voter to personally vote his or her own ballot and to sign the ballot return envelope. The Recorder’s Office must have the voter’s signature on the return envelope to verify the ballot was voted by the voter and not someone else.

If a voter has not received their ballot, they should call the Recorder’s Office as soon as possible to receive information about obtaining a replacement ballot.

More info is available from the Recorder’s Office at 928-679-7860.