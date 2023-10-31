Grand Canyon Lady Phantoms win one, lose one in final game
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon volleyball team has had a good year as they finished the regular season with a winning record and two wins over Fredonia in a double header.
Last week they entered the super-regional tournament for the Canyon and North region. This was their last chance to enter into the 1A Volleyball State Tournament, as the winners of each Super Regional Tournament goes to the state tournament. The Lady Phantoms swept Shonto Prep in their first game in a 3-0 victory to move onto the second round. The victory brought them one step closer to the state, but in the second round they met the Rock Point Cougars who swept the Phantoms, destroying any hope of going into the tournament.
Halloween carnival
In non-sports news, Grand Canyon High School had their annual Halloween Carnival Oct. 28. The carnival was hosted by the student council.
The event had members of the Grand Canyon community support the school while playing fun games and winning prizes. The haunted house was the main attraction this year along with the cake walk, which was taken over by the Grand Canyon High School and Middle School Student Councils after the NACE was unable to provide a cake walk.
According to organizers, this event was a successful fundraiser, which will help the Grand Canyon High School Student Council obtain much needed funds.
