Around the Rim: Week of Nov. 1

Employment Workshop Nov. 7 at Albright Training Center

On Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., join Albright staff to hear more about job opportunities and resume preparation. This event will have three sessions including a tour of Albright, how to find and apply for federal jobs, and federal resume writing. You can join all sessions or just the ones you are interested in.

Desert View Cultural Demonstrators

There will be three cultural demonstrators at Desert View Watchtower Oct. 31-Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists include is a Navajo jeweler Alphonso John, Navajo carver and beader Gloria Chee and Leo Chee, a Navajo carver and silversmith.

Grandview Tower Road closed

The Grandview Tower Road (aka the Forest Service 310 Rd. from State Route 64 leading south to Kaibab National Forest boundary) will be closed to public access beginning Oct. 30. This closure is necessary to begin long-overdue reconstruction to the roadbed and improve drainage prior to the winter season.

Due to the current state of the road and the reconstruction being performed, no vehicles will be allowed to access the Kaibab National Forest or the park via this section of roadway. Individuals who have valid hunting and wood gathering permits may continue to access the forest through the Town of Tusayan.

Tusayan seeks quotes for holiday lighting event

The Town of Tusayan is seeking formal quotes for food for the annual Dec. 7 Holiday Lighting Ceremony at the Sports Complex. They are looking for vendors to serve hot chocolate, cookies and soup for at least 250 people. Vendors are welcome to bid part or all of the order. Email Charlie Hendrix at tusayantownmanager@tusayan-az.gov for more information.

Grand Canyon Clinic transitions to winter hours

North Country Healthcare (Grand Canyon Clinic) has transitioned into their winter hours. New hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canyon Community Yoga

Canyon Community Yoga takes place Mondays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in Grand Canyon Village. More information is available at canyoncommunityyoga.com.

Community Book Share

A community book share is offered for the Grand Canyon Village area on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. The event takes place at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m.