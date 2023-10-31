OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Oct. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Around the Rim: Week of Nov. 1

Originally Published: October 31, 2023 1:12 p.m.

Employment Workshop Nov. 7 at Albright Training Center

On Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., join Albright staff to hear more about job opportunities and resume preparation. This event will have three sessions including a tour of Albright, how to find and apply for federal jobs, and federal resume writing. You can join all sessions or just the ones you are interested in.

Desert View Cultural Demonstrators

There will be three cultural demonstrators at Desert View Watchtower Oct. 31-Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists include is a Navajo jeweler Alphonso John, Navajo carver and beader Gloria Chee and Leo Chee, a Navajo carver and silversmith.

Grandview Tower Road closed

The Grandview Tower Road (aka the Forest Service 310 Rd. from State Route 64 leading south to Kaibab National Forest boundary) will be closed to public access beginning Oct. 30. This closure is necessary to begin long-overdue reconstruction to the roadbed and improve drainage prior to the winter season.

Due to the current state of the road and the reconstruction being performed, no vehicles will be allowed to access the Kaibab National Forest or the park via this section of roadway. Individuals who have valid hunting and wood gathering permits may continue to access the forest through the Town of Tusayan.

Tusayan seeks quotes for holiday lighting event

The Town of Tusayan is seeking formal quotes for food for the annual Dec. 7 Holiday Lighting Ceremony at the Sports Complex. They are looking for vendors to serve hot chocolate, cookies and soup for at least 250 people. Vendors are welcome to bid part or all of the order. Email Charlie Hendrix at tusayantownmanager@tusayan-az.gov for more information.

Grand Canyon Clinic transitions to winter hours

North Country Healthcare (Grand Canyon Clinic) has transitioned into their winter hours. New hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canyon Community Yoga

Canyon Community Yoga takes place Mondays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in Grand Canyon Village. More information is available at canyoncommunityyoga.com.

Community Book Share

A community book share is offered for the Grand Canyon Village area on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. The event takes place at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State