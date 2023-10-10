Mogollon grabs win over Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams High School Head Football Coach Jeff Brownlee and his Viking football team have a goal: to qualify for 1A North regionals. With only one game left in the regular season, it looks like the Vikings will achieve that goal.

After their loss on the road to Mogollon Oct. 3, the Vikings are in third place in the 1A North Region. El Capitan sits atop the region, with a 4-0 1A Region record, and an overall record of 7-1. By virtue of a win over WHS, Mogollon is ranked second with a 3-1 regional mark and a 5-2 overall record. The Vikings have a solid hold on third, with a 3-1 regional record and a 4-3 overall performance.

“We’re still learning,” Brownlee said, after his team suffered a 20-54 loss at the hands of the Mogollon Mustangs Oct. 5. “The great thing about the playoffs is everybody starts at zero. It’s like a whole new season.”

The road game with Mogollon was a rough one for the Vikings. The first quarter was an even battle with a score of 6-6. The Mustangs exploded in the second quarter, and reeled off 28 points. They kept up their offensive pressure in the third, and added another 14 points. In the fourth, they scored once more for their 54 point total.

The offense had some good plays. Running back Raymond Gonzalez ran for 158 yards on 12 carries. He also was the top receiver with four catches for 70 yards. JP Echeverria had an interception for the defense.

Quarterback Jack Dent threw 24 passes and completed 11 for 163 yards. He also threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The regular season winds up next week, and post season play begins the following week. The post season tournament is structured with the top 12 teams in the 1A conference playing in the tournament. The seeding is done according to the AIA formula, which takes a multiplicity of factors into account.

Currently, Williams is seeded 10th in the 1A conference. The 12th-ranked team is Maryvale Prep, which has a numerical statistical ranking far enough below WHS to make it extremely unlikely for them to advance past Williams.

The last regular season game is at home Oct. 13 against 1A North Region-leading and state-seeded fifth-place El Capitan.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.