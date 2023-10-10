Maine School announces students of the month

Kindergartener Wade Slim, left, is the Maine Consolidated School District elementary student of the month for September.

Wade is very respectful, quietly listens to instructions and finishes his work in a timely manner. Wade is a good friend to his classmates in and out of the classroom.

Seventh grader Isabelle Abraham, right, is the MCSD middle school student of the month for September. She works very hard in class and takes her job as a student seriously. She is truly a pleasure to work with.