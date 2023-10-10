Maine School announces students of the month
Originally Published: October 10, 2023 10:47 a.m.
Kindergartener Wade Slim, left, is the Maine Consolidated School District elementary student of the month for September.
Wade is very respectful, quietly listens to instructions and finishes his work in a timely manner. Wade is a good friend to his classmates in and out of the classroom.
Seventh grader Isabelle Abraham, right, is the MCSD middle school student of the month for September. She works very hard in class and takes her job as a student seriously. She is truly a pleasure to work with.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Man killed riding bike on State Route 64 north of Williams
- Obituary: Brett William Payne
- Coconino, Maricopa recovers body of drowning victim at Lake Mary
- Suspect in custody after shots fired at deputies in Valle
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Obituary: Paul A Garcia
- Down to six: Arizona's black-footed ferrets hit record low numbers after reaching 123 in 2012
- NPS Leadership spotlight: Anne Miller, geologist, paleontologist at Grand Canyon
- Report: Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker Subject of Sexual Harassment Investigation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: