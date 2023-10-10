Lady Vikes fall to Spartans in Ashfork showdown

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings have two more weeks left in their regular season after facing two tough opponents, Ash Fork and El Capitan, last week.

The team currently sits in second place in the 1A Canyon Region, with a 6-2 record and a 12-3 overall mark, which puts them in seventh place in the conference ranking. El Capitan is ranked No. 1.

On Oct. 2, the Lady Vikes faced Ash Fork, outscoring them in the first set, 27-17. That was the only set of the match they’d win that night. The rest of the sets went to the Lady Spartans; 25-14, 25-22 and 25-23.

“We struggled with our serve receives,” said Williams Coach Connie Stevens. “Ash Fork had good serves. I think we shut down their hitting game with our blockers.”

Kai Mortensen had eight blocks, followed by Miranda Chaney with six, and Kyleigh Amos with one. Mortensen also led the offense at the net with 19 kills and Amos tallied eight kills.

Oct. 5, El Capitan traveled to Williams for a double header with the Lady Vikes.

“I felt like were were evenly matched,” Stevens said. “I was impressed with their serves and scrappy play.”

The Eagles won the hard-fought first match in five sets: 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 10-25 and 10-15. Morten-sen led the kill department with 22, Amos had 15 and Chaney added seven. Defensively, Mortensen had 11 blocks, and Amos and Chaney both tallied three blocks. Adilene Martinez had 39 assists.

WHS rebounded in the second match, and after losing the first set 22-25, put together an effective offense and stymied El Capitan’s efforts. The other three sets had scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-21.

Mortensen again led team efforts with 27 kills, 11 blocks, 14 digs, 10 serve receive passes, and served for 13 points. Amos contributed 11 kills, one block, 11 digs, 17 serve receive passes, and served for 13 points. Chaney added 10 kills and three blocks, and Faith Jensen had six kills, one ace, and served for 14 points. Martinez tallied 48 assists, and is leading the conference in that category.

“I was pleased with the way my freshman stepped up,” Stevens said. “Laynie Johnson had 18 digs and 11 serve receive passes. Kenzie Orozco also played a strong defensive match with 13 digs and seven receiving passes.”

“It was awesome to see my team play with heart. If we can continue to play with heart and determination, we’ll be tough to beat, Stevens added.”

Next up for the Lady Vikes is a rematch with rival Ash Fork Oct. 11, at home. The varsity match is set to start at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 they’ll play in the Joseph City Invitational at Joseph City High School. Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m. they’ll play the Hopi Bruins, followed by a match with Rock Point at 10:45 a.m.