Historic family bell returns to First Baptist Church

Editor's note: On Sept. 13, Williams’ resident Jan Bardwell, along with members of First Baptist Church in Williams installed a historic bell at the church. The bell has a long history in Williams, starting with the Glassburn family in the 1960s. The following is a short narrative by Jan Bardwell, describing the history of the bell and its significance to her family and the Williams community.

In 1942, my parents, Neil and Marge Glassburn drove from their home of Tampico, Illinois to Phoenix with their newborn son, my eldest brother, Raymond. My father, Neil, battled severe asthma and moved to Phoenix to leave the environment that worsened his condition. A little over a year later, my brother Mickey was born.

In 1944, they moved to Prescott, where Neil worked for the Santa Fe Railway, and my mother worked at the Yavapai County Courthouse. In 1949, my brother Tommy was born and in December of 1949, my dad was "bumped" by the Santa Fe Railway to Williams, where the family then moved. Later on, my brother Martin and I were born. The family has lived here ever since.

Sometime between 1955 and 1956, Marge joined the First Southern Baptist Church in Williams, located on the corner of 7th Street and Grant, where it remains today. It is now known as the First Baptist Church of Williams. Marge was a devoted Christian who taught Sunday school and played piano for the worship service up until her death in 1986.

Neil continued his employment with the Santa Fe Railway and often worked in Seligman. He knew how much his wife missed hearing the bell ring from her home church back in Tampico and decided he would try and find an old train or school bell in Seligman that was no longer being used.

He began his search and acquired an old school bell, which he brought back to Williams to be installed on the northeast corner of the First Southern Baptist Church.

Sometime in 1968, it was placed at the top of the belfry brick and mortar structure that stood about 15 feet above the roof of the church. Marge thoroughly enjoyed ringing the bell every Sunday morning before Sunday school and worship service, and even on special occasions like Christmas Day and Easter.

As time went on, the mortar between the bricks on the belfry structure started to crumble, letting rain and snow drip down into the church via the tower, making it very unsafe. The bell was not rung for years as the rope became frayed and broke. The entire belfry became structurally unsafe and between 1994-1995, the bell would be taken down.

The bell, which weighed over 200 pounds, came down the ladder on the back of then Pastor Pat Hail Jr. After it was lowered to the ground, it was put into storage.

During a church business meeting conducted in 1995, I asked if the bell could be returned to the Glassburn family, in memory of our parents. The bell was moved from storage and placed in my front yard in 1995 and remained there until 2001. It was then that Pastor Charles Lord requested to use the bell for a ceremony in observation of the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy. The bell was then moved to the First Baptist Church parsonage located on North 5th Street, where it rang out proudly once again in memory of the many lives lost during that tragedy.

The bell remained at the parsonage and eventually ended up in the church's storage shed.

In 2010, during a conversation with long time Williams’ resident, Jim Jensen, the bell came up, and I happened to ask if the bell was still at the old parsonage. Jim worked for Young Life and he revealed to me that a group of people from the church were cleaning out the storage shed and were ready to throw the bell away as they didn’t know who it belonged to. He had taken it to Young Life Camp in hopes to use it in some form or another in that setting.

Jensen was instrumental in saving the bell and returning it to my family. He did not realize that the bell belonged to my brother and me, and I had no prior knowledge of the bell being stored.

When my brother and I found out what had happened, we were highly grateful to Jensen for his efforts in retaining and re-purposing the bell, especially for another generation of Christians at Young Life. Unfortunately, the plan for Young Life did not come to fruition.

Nonetheless, the bell came back safely to my front yard once again, and I was simply overjoyed that it was back in our possession. We considered housing the bell at Glassburn Park and providing it for community events, but, in memory of our mother, Marge, and all her years of serving at First Baptist Church of Williams, our hearts were set on reintegrating it within the church.

The bell was then returned to my home.

The late Doctor James Wurgler of Williams was also interested in the bell while it was out at Young Life Camp. After extensive research, he discovered the history of the bell and confirmed that it was a school bell and not a train bell.

According to Wurgler, it was an American Bell, No. 22, from the Foundry Company in Northville, Michigan, and was made in the 1890s.

In September 2023, Pastor Joe Kelley initiated the plan to once again integrate this historical bell back into the church.

Many thanks to Bobby Dean and Jim Harlev, who have contributed many hours of hard labor to dig holes, mix and pour cement, and to weld the metal structures together for a new bell tower to house the old bell. We'd also like to thank David Mechtly who, with his own equipment, placed the bell on top of the new belfry, completing the project.

My brother, Marty and I and our children are the only remaining descendants of the Glassburn family. We are ecstatic to once again hear the old bell, whose story and journey we’ve only now pieced together fully.