Forest thinning near Whispering Pines in Williams to begin Oct. 13

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Forest thinning on the Holden Project near the Whispering Pines community in Williams is scheduled to begin the week of Oct 13.

The project is on Kaibab National Forest Williams Ranger District and will use mechanical thinning for projects around Williams and Parks. These treatments target dense forests to help restore historic, healthier conditions and reduce the risk of uncharacteristically severe fire.

Closures for thinning operations are rare, but necessary on occasion for public and crew safety during active logging.

“Our priority projects are strategically located around communities and key watersheds – areas where resilient forests, defensible space, and reduced risk of catastrophic fire are most critical,” said Debra Mollet, Williams and Tusayan District Ranger, earlier this year. “This means folks can easily see the great work taking place to restore this special landscape. It also means some short-term public impacts are to be expected. We’ll work hard to minimize those as much as possible while we continue to provide the forest with the crucial treatments it needs.”

Residents and visitors can expect to see paint markings on trees, active cutting, woodchippers and grinders, log decks, slash piles and materials being hauled away.

Other mechanical thinning projects on the Williams Ranger District this year include:

• Government Prairie — located north of Parks. Work anticipated to occur during weekdays, not on weekends or major holidays. Major haul routes to on Forest Roads 107, County Road 141, and Route 66. This project began in July and is expected to be completed in 2024.

• Klostermeyer — located northeast of Parks. Work anticipated to occur during weekdays, not on weekends or major holidays. Work likely to begin near the Government Prairie neighborhood with major haul routes on Forest Roads 107 and 171 and Route 66. Project expected to begin June 15 and be completed around December 2026.

• Beacon Boxcar — located just south of I-40 near Sherwood Forest. Currently inactive.

• Dude — located east of Parks.

• Fortyniner East — located east of Parks. Expected to be offered for bid last summer.

• Fortyniner West — located east of Parks. Currently inactive.

• Holden — located west of Williams. The entire project is anticipated to be complete by 2024.

• Junction — located just east of Williams, south of I-40 and Old Rt. 66 near Bearizona. Currently inactive.

•Sitgreaves West — located northeast of Williams. Expected to be offered for bid this fall.

• Spitz Hill — located west of Parks. Expected to be offered for bid last summer.

For additional details about mechanical thinning on the district contact the Williams Ranger Station at 928-635-5680.

More information can be found on the Kaibab NF website, Twitter, Facebook, Flickr, or by calling the local ranger stations.