Sheriff’s office searching for missing person last seen in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Law enforcement is seeking information on a missing person after their vehicle was discovered on Forest Service Road 6, near Williams.

On Oct. 5, Deputies with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in the Williams District responded to a call from hunters of a suspicious vehicle located on FS Road 6, northeast of Ash Fork.



CCSO stated that vehicle information indicated it belonged to Chelsea Grimm, a person reported missing by the Phoenix Police Department Oct. 4. Grimm was last seen Sept. 28 in Williams.

According to CCSO, Grimm was possibly with her vehicle on FS Road 6 Sept. 30. Grimm was believed to have been traveling from San Diego, California to Connecticut.



Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Criminal Investigations Divisions responded to the area immediately and began search efforts. The investigation is on-going at this time.

If the public has any further information on this incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.