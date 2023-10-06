OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Oct. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Sheriff’s office searching for missing person last seen in Williams
Hunters found abandoned vehicle off forest road west of Williams

Stock photo

Stock photo

Originally Published: October 6, 2023 5:15 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Law enforcement is seeking information on a missing person after their vehicle was discovered on Forest Service Road 6, near Williams.

On Oct. 5, Deputies with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in the Williams District responded to a call from hunters of a suspicious vehicle located on FS Road 6, northeast of Ash Fork.

CCSO stated that vehicle information indicated it belonged to Chelsea Grimm, a person reported missing by the Phoenix Police Department Oct. 4. Grimm was last seen Sept. 28 in Williams.

According to CCSO, Grimm was possibly with her vehicle on FS Road 6 Sept. 30. Grimm was believed to have been traveling from San Diego, California to Connecticut.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Criminal Investigations Divisions responded to the area immediately and began search efforts. The investigation is on-going at this time.

If the public has any further information on this incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State