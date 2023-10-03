Vikings defeat Joe City at homecoming

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It was an, oh so sweet homecoming for Williams High School. The Vikings scored early in the first quarter, then piled on the offense en route to a 78-32 victory Sept. 28. The win puts them in the No. 2 spot in the 1A North Region with a 3-0 regional record and 4-2 overall.

“It was a great way to end homecoming week,” Coach Jeff Brownlee said. “I was very pleased with our offense. We had some breakdowns on the defensive side, but we’ll fix those in practice.”

However, there were some bright spots on defense. Outside linebacker Mario Pedraza pulled down two interceptions and free safety JP Echeverria also had two picks, one of which he ran back for 65 yards, to make things difficult for the Joseph City offense, which typically relies heavily on its passing game.

The Vikings offense was impressive. Quarterback Jack Dent had little difficulty finding open receivers as he completed 16-of-21 for 250 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cody Payne led the receiving corps with five catches for 71 yards, followed by Echeverria with six catches for 51 yards, and Pedraza with three caught passes for 63 yards.

Running back Raymond Gonzalez had a stellar performance. The senior carried the ball 13 times for a whopping 200 yards. To cap things off Gonzalez also hauled in two passes for another 65 yards, which gave the Vikes a credible threat on the ground.

Dent also showed that he can run. He kept the ball, and showed great mobility on seven carries for a total of 87 yards. Pedraza also ground out 20 yards on five carries from the backfield.

“Our ground game gained 307 yards, and with our passing yardage, that’s 557 yards of offense,” Brownlee said. I’m very pleased with that. We face Mogollon this week, and they’ll be very tough.”

The Vikings travel to take on the Mogollon Mustangs Oct. 5. The game is being played on Thursday instead of Friday due to the officials shortage. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

