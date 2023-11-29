OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Lillian Kolek

Mary Lillian Kolek.

Originally Published: November 29, 2023 2:43 p.m.

Mary Lillian Kolek was born May 24, 1927 in Williams, Arizona to Erick and Lilly Matson. She passed away November 25, 2023 at the age of 96.

Mary grew up in Williams and was a graduate of Williams High School. While growing up she spent time in several logging camps. She spoke fondly of those times.

Mary married Michael Kolek on August 2, 1952. They were married for over 61 years until Michaels passing in 2014. They had three sons. Mary enjoyed watching sports on TV, NASCAR was her favorite, and especially Sunday, which was race day. She enjoyed trips to the casino, not for the slots, but for the friends she met there.

During her life Mary worked part time at her sister Helen’s accounting business. She was also a breast cancer survivor. She was a strong, kind woman – we were blessed with the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.

Mary is survived by her sons, Robert of Flagstaff and John (Barbara) of San Diego; granddaughters, Kristi (Wade) of Flagstaff and Kelli (Tim) of Phoenix and great grandson Bolt of Flagstaff. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Michael; her beloved son Jim; her parents; her sisters Helen and Donna and her brother Harry.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 4, 2023 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Followed by a graveside service at Citizens’ Cemetery at 2 pm.

