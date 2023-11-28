Christmas in Williams: Annual Parade kicks off the holiday season
Photo Gallery
Ushering in Christmas season
Mr. and Mrs. Clause wave goodbye as the night ends. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
"Snow" falls as the tree lights up. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
A vintage car debutes its new look as a reindeer for the holiday season. A vintage car debutes its new look as a reindeer for the holiday season. A vintage car debutes its new look as a reindeer for the holiday season. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Grinch snickers on his float as the parade takes place. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: