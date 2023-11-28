Christmas in Williams: Annual Parade kicks off the holiday season

Mr. and Mrs. Clause wave goodbye as the night ends. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

"Snow" falls as the tree lights up. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

A vintage car debutes its new look as a reindeer for the holiday season. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

The Williams Christmas Parade took place on Historic Route 66 Nov. 25. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

The Grinch snickers on his float as the parade takes place. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)