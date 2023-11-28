OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thieves make off with $50,000 of electronics at Love's Travel Stop

A burglary took place at Love's Travel Stop in the early morning of Nov. 21. (Photo/WPD)

A burglary took place at Love's Travel Stop in the early morning of Nov. 21. (Photo/WPD)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 10:05 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation of a sophisticated burglary at Love’s Travel Stop Nov. 21 that involved the theft of approximately $50,000 worth of Sony products.

At approximately midnight Monday night, Williams police officers responded to Love’s Travel Stop after two drivers of a semi-truck reported a theft of products.

Officers responded to the travel center and spoke to the drivers of a truck who said two white vans had backed up to their trailer, making away with thousands of dollars of electronics.

Further examination by law enforcement revealed that the trailer's metallic locking mechanism had been skillfully cut, allowing access to the cargo. Inside, two wooden pallets were emptied, plastic wrapping torn, and load-securing straps were left undone.

The officers were given descriptions of possible suspects that included a heavy-set woman in a black hoodie and multiple men operating the two white vans, the license plates of which remained unidentified.

Williams Police Department secured security footage from the travel stop where it found individuals resembling the description provided by the victims. A suspect was captured on camera using cash to purchase vehicle detail wipes.

Additionally, officers were able to secure footage from another truck driver who captured the burglary on his dash camera.

The department is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact the Williams Police Department at (928) 635-4421.

