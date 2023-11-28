OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Mariana Hernandez

Mariana Hernandez poses for her senior spotlight. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Mariana Hernandez poses for her senior spotlight. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 10:44 a.m.

Mariana Hernandez is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has attended school in Williams her whole life.

She is part of the WHS culinary arts program Family Community and Career Leaders of America (CFFLA) with Monica Moreno.

During her time in school, Mariana’s influences and inspirations included Ms. Moreno and Mrs. Oswald.

“They both encouraged me to get my stuff done and made sure I was on track (with my studies),” Mariana said.

Outside of classes, Mariana is either hanging out with friends or doing after-school activities. She participates in basketball and cheer. She has played basketball her whole life and has done cheer from a young age and picked it up again in high school.

Her passions include beauty and cosmetics.

“When I was younger, I would always watch my mom casually do my sister’s hair. I always wanted to try different types of hairstyles, so I would practice on my older sister,” said Mariana.

Her mother and her grandmother encouraged her to go to beauty school to continue her passion.

She is planning on staying close, possibly moving to Prescott. She is deciding whether to study beauty or nursing.

