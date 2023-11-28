OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Jennavieve Pacheco

Jennavieve Pacheco poses for her senior spotlight. (Morgan Smith/WGCN).

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 10:47 a.m.

Jennavieve Pacheco is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She moved to Williams six years ago from Mesa and has attended school in Williams ever since.

After school, Jennavieve is the cheer team manager.

“I love it because it’s my last year to connect with my school and my friends Abby and Mariana (are also on the team).

One of her favorite memories from high school was in her culinary class.

“When Abby and I started cooking in culinary we butted heads, but ever since then, we’ve worked together well. When we’re mad in the kitchen, we’re both mad,” Jennavieve said. “I think that’s something we’ll remember forever.”

During her time in school, Mariana’s influences and inspirations included her teachers Ms. Moreno and Ms. Noble.

“When I have a rough day, they’re always there. And if I need someone to talk to, they’ll always talk with me,” Jennavieve said.

When she’s not managing the cheer team, Jennavieve is either hanging out with friends or family.

Jennavieve recently got accepted to the Culinary Institute of America in California and plans on attending there after graduation. After culinary school, she plans to return to Arizona to study business and open her own restaurant.

“If I open a restaurant I want to name it after my great grandpa because he’s the one who taught me how to cook and bake,” she said.

While she is not sure of the location yet, she wants to build it somewhere that would make her grandpa proud.

