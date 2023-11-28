OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Nov. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to mental health issues, motor vehicle accident

Grand Canyon Fire Department responded to a residence for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Following investigation, firefighters determined the cause was improper wood stove ventilation. As cold weather approaches, check all detectors in your household and ensure wood stoves are in proper working condition. (Photo/NPS)

Grand Canyon Fire Department responded to a residence for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Following investigation, firefighters determined the cause was improper wood stove ventilation. As cold weather approaches, check all detectors in your household and ensure wood stoves are in proper working condition. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: November 28, 2023 12:40 p.m.

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending Nov. 4.

On Oct. 23, rangers responded to the Grand Canyon Village Post Office for a report of an unresponsive man. The 49-year-old resident of Grand Canyon did not respond to painful stimulus and later admitted to drinking alcohol. The man was issued a mandatory appearance citation for being under the influence of alcohol to a degree of danger to oneself.

On Oct. 23, rangers contacted two individuals in a tent in the woods near Trailer Village. A 37-year-old resident of Grand Canyon, claimed he didn’t like his roommate and had been staying in the tent for several months. The subject was issued a citation for camping in an undesignated area and given contact information to resolve his housing issues.

On Oct. 27, rangers observed two individuals in the Shrine of the Ages parking lot having a verbal argument. The woman stated that the man was refusing to return her phone to her and that he had assaulted her in the past. The woman was given a courtesy transport to her workplace and the man was ordered not to contact her.

On Nov. 3, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) requested rangers’ assistance in locating a man threatening to kill the president and jump into the Grand Canyon. The man, a 49-year-old from Mason City, Iowa, was located by CCSO and placed in a mental health hold.

On Nov. 3, rangers responded to a hiker having a diabetic emergency approximately a quarter of a mile down the Bright Angel Trail. Rangers assisted the individual in stabilizing their glucose levels and hiking out of the canyon.

On Nov. 3, rangers were dispatched to Mather Campground for an active domestic assault with two intoxicated subjects. Rangers located a 34-year-old man from Phoenix using loud obscene language. He had pushed and struck the female victim. The victim denied medical care and the subject was arrested with charges of disorderly conduct — fighting, public intoxication, disorderly conduct — noise, and failure to restrain pet.

On Nov. 4, rangers responded to State Route 64 east of Desert View for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injury. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Malaysia, reported falling asleep at the wheel and driving off-road into several trees. The driver and passenger were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for their injuries, and the driver was issued a citation for unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State