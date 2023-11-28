Community Calendar: week of Nov. 29

Annual Lessons and Carols Concert Dec. 10 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church is hosting the annual Lessons and Carols Concert for the community. The concert is Dec. 10 starting at 4 p.m. and lasts for about an hour. The concert location is the sanctuary of St. John's church at 202 W. Grant Ave. The public will enjoy a community choir singing several Christmas pieces. The concert will also feature soloists Kerry-Lynn Moede and Patty Williams. The concert concludes with a reception in the fellowship hall with Christmas goodies and beverages. This concert is free and open to the community. Contact Elizabeth LaGro at (847) 712-0722 for more information.

Fallen Officer Memorial Dec. 2

The Fallen Officer Memorial will be at the Williams Cemetery on Dec. 2 beginning at 10 a.m.

Lions Club Toys for Kids

The Lions Club is asking for the community’s assistance in helping underprivileged children by picking a Christmas tree tag from either Old Trails, National Bank of Arizona or City Hall/library. After purchasing the gift just attach the tag to the unwrapped gift and return it to the same location where you picked the tag from. The deadline for returning your gifts is Dec. 8. If you know of any children that need to be added to the list or if you have questions, contact Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974 or Ginger Dickson at (928) 380-5333.

Williams Police 2023 Toy Drive

The Williams Police Department is asking for new, unwrapped toys/gifts, new unwrapped clothing items or monetary donations for their 2023 toy drive for children ranging from infants to 17 years of age. Donations can be dropped off at the police station located at 501 W. Route 66 by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. Call Theresa Johnson at (928) 635-4461 with questions.

ESA Christmas boxes for mlitary

The ESA is again preparing to send Christmas boxes to our active military members. We are asking for the address of every active military member related to Williams, both deployed and in country, and any relatives. Volunters will be packing boxes Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church at 2nd and Sherman. Volunteers are needed and donations of items and money for postage are accepted. Contact Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420 or Norma McDowell (928) 635-4644.

VFW Auxiliary raffle tickets on sale

This is the last chance to buy a ticket for the $500 VFW Auxiliary Meat Raffle. The raffle will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Craft Show at the Sultana. The drawing will be at 4 p.m



Christmas Caroling starting Dec. 9

Families, adults and accompanied children are encouraged to join us at the downtown Christmas tree for Christmas caroling Dec. 9, 16 and 23 at 6 p.m. Show up warmly dressed, get a lyric sheet and sing. No practices and you don’t have to be a great singer to join us.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Community Reach-Out Meetings

Every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon, the Holiness Congregation Church of Williams meets at the Shed to watch Christian movies, sing hymns and gospel songs, pray and more. All are welcome. For more information, call Pastor Cosette at (928) 853-0395.

Life After Loss support group

The Life After Loss grief support group meets every Monday starting at 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., except holidays, at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.

Constitutional Conservatives of Arizona meetings

The Constitutional Conservatives of Arizona meet the first Thursday of each month at Rodeo Restaurant Bar & Grill located at 950 N. Grand Canyon Blvd. starting at 6:30 p.m.

Williams City Council meetings

Williams City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of each month starting at 7 p.m. at City Hall located at 113 S. First Street. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas. The public is invited to attend.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings are the second and fourth Wednesday of each month starting at 6 p.m. at Williams High School culinary room 440 S. Seventh St. Meeting agendas are available at WUSD2.org.

Mama’s Closet at Canyon Chapel

Mama’s Closet is open every Friday starting at 10 a.m. through noon at The Church at Canyon Chapel located at 720 W. Sheridan. Mama’s Closet helps parents with diapers, wipes, toiletries, baby/toddler clothes, pregnancy test, coaching, guidance and referrals to other community resources.

