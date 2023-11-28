89A through Oak Creek Canyon to close Dec. 3-9 for rockfall mitigation

Work to safely remove rocks from an area above State Route 89A north of uptown Sedona will require full daytime highway closures and nighttime restrictions the week of Dec. 3 - 9, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should plan on using detour routes along Interstate 17 for travel between Sedona and Flagstaff



Daytime Closures:

• SR 89A closed to all traffic between the Owenby Way roundabout (north of uptown Sedona) and the Midgley Bridge picnic area from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 - 9) for rockfall mitigation.

Detour:

• Traffic will detour on State Route 179 and I-17 while SR 89A is closed

Overnight Restrictions:

• SR 89A will temporarily be opened every half hour between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 3-9 to clear any traffic waiting at the Owenby Way roundabout (northbound) and Midgley Bridge (southbound) closure points. The temporary openings of SR 89A will then occur once per hour between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night until the rockfall mitigation work is completed.

Drivers can consider detouring on SR 179 and I-17 during overnight hours.

Information provided ADOT.