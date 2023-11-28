89A through Oak Creek Canyon to close Dec. 3-9 for rockfall mitigation
Work to safely remove rocks from an area above State Route 89A north of uptown Sedona will require full daytime highway closures and nighttime restrictions the week of Dec. 3 - 9, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should plan on using detour routes along Interstate 17 for travel between Sedona and Flagstaff
Daytime Closures:
• SR 89A closed to all traffic between the Owenby Way roundabout (north of uptown Sedona) and the Midgley Bridge picnic area from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 - 9) for rockfall mitigation.
Detour:
• Traffic will detour on State Route 179 and I-17 while SR 89A is closed
Overnight Restrictions:
• SR 89A will temporarily be opened every half hour between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 3-9 to clear any traffic waiting at the Owenby Way roundabout (northbound) and Midgley Bridge (southbound) closure points. The temporary openings of SR 89A will then occur once per hour between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night until the rockfall mitigation work is completed.
Drivers can consider detouring on SR 179 and I-17 during overnight hours.
Information provided ADOT.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: