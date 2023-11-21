OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Senior Spotlight: Jorge Salgado
Williams High School graduation and beyond

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 21, 2023 10:21 a.m.

Jorge Salgado is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived and attended school in Williams his entire life.

In high school, Jorge has played football all four years. His current position on the field is right guard.

Jorge said Mr. Brownlee was his favorite coach that influenced him.

In his free time he is either spending time playing Fortnite or working at his job at La Quinta.

“I’ve worked there for two or three years now,” Jorge said.

After graduating, Jorge plans on taking a gap year and then attending Coconino Community College. He would like to study to become an auto technician.

