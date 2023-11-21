Senior Spotlight: Jorge Salgado

Jorge Salgado is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived and attended school in Williams his entire life.

In high school, Jorge has played football all four years. His current position on the field is right guard.

Jorge said Mr. Brownlee was his favorite coach that influenced him.

In his free time he is either spending time playing Fortnite or working at his job at La Quinta.

“I’ve worked there for two or three years now,” Jorge said.

After graduating, Jorge plans on taking a gap year and then attending Coconino Community College. He would like to study to become an auto technician.